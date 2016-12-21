Kenya and the European Union strength...

Kenya and the European Union strengthen their partnership

European Commissioner Neven Mimica and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta met today to discuss enhancing the international partnership between Kenya and European Union. They welcomed the political dialogue between Kenyan decision-makers and European Union diplomats over the past year, which has seen the two sides engage in constructive and extensive discussion of complex and sensitive political issues.

Chicago, IL

