Kenya: 2 Iranian men in Israeli embassy case are deported
NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan officials say two Iranian men who were found with video footage of the Israeli embassy have been deported after a deal was reached to drop charges against them. The head of Kenya's anti-terrorism unit, Munga Nyale, said the men were deported Saturday after a court order.
