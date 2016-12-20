KCB donates Ksh3M to Kenya Red Cross ...

KCB donates Ksh3M to Kenya Red Cross towards drought response

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

KCB Bank has donated Ksh 3million to the Kenya Red Cross Society towards drought alleviation in counties that are in urgent need of food assistance. Through the Cash Transfer Program initiated by KRCS, the donation will benefit families in Ijara and North Tana areas, in Garissa and Tana River Counties respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC