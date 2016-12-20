KCB donates Ksh3M to Kenya Red Cross towards drought response
KCB Bank has donated Ksh 3million to the Kenya Red Cross Society towards drought alleviation in counties that are in urgent need of food assistance. Through the Cash Transfer Program initiated by KRCS, the donation will benefit families in Ijara and North Tana areas, in Garissa and Tana River Counties respectively.
