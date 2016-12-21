Kampala-Mpigi Expressway project kicks off in 2018
Kampala- The Uganda National Roads Authority is targeting early 2018 for commencement of construction of the proposed multinational Busega-Mpigi Expressway also called the Kampala-Mpigi Highway, connecting to the Kampala-Masaka road enroute to Mirama Hills- Kagitumba at the border with neighbouring Rwanda. The plan is to connect the road, which is part of the Northern Corridor a transport network that links landlocked Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi from the Mombasa Port in Kenya, to Rusumo which is part of Central Corridor from the ports of Tanga or Dar-es-Salaam as an alternative road route for movement of cargo from the Indian Ocean.
