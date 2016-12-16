East Africa: Kenya Faces Uncertainty ...

East Africa: Kenya Faces Uncertainty After Political, Economic Twists in 2016

Kenya witnessed several twists in its foreign relations, from its strained relations with Somalia to plans to quit the International Criminal Court , in the year 2016 that is coming to an end. At home, medics strike, formation of the Jubilee party and capping of bank interest rates also left complicated legacies the East African nation will carry forward into its new year.




