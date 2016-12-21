East Africa: East Africa Spearheads Post-Harvest Loss Reduction

East Africa Region is expected to hold Postharvest Technology congress next year to address and reduce the level of loss that account for more than 30 per cent of the food produced for human consumption. The Inter Region Economic Network , Chief Executive Officer Mr James Shikwati said the first ever 'East Africa Postharvest Technology' congress and challenge will be held in Nairobi, Kenya toward the end of next year's quarter one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.