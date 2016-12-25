Duale vows to file motion to discuss Justice Odunga

Majority Leader of the National Assembly, Aden Duale, is adamant that he will go ahead and table a motion to discuss the conduct of high court judge George Odunga. In an apparent response to Chief Justice David Maraga's warning to Duale to steer clear of Judiciary matters, the Garissa town lawmaker said in his twitter handle that, he will not shy away from articulating his intentions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.