'DC Flippers': Local Real Estate Firm Owners Get HGTV Pilot

Owners of a Columbia Heights real estate brokerage firm are the faces of a new HGTV pilot. "D.C. Flippers" will feature local couple Ati and Rob Williams -- owners of DC Home Buzz and development company Honeycomb -- going through the ups and downs of flipping homes across the District.

