CS Wamalwa calls for dialogue to resolve dispute around electoral laws
Speaking in Kitale town, Wamalwa said during the 2007/2008 post-election violence, dialogue played a key role in uniting Kenyans, and called for its application now in the midst of a storm surrounding the contentious amendments to the elections law by the National Assembly last week. He pointed out that the chaos of 2007/2008 started as mass action, which upgraded to conflict that finally led to the post-election violence, that caused great loss of lives and property.
