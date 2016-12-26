CS Wamalwa calls for dialogue to reso...

CS Wamalwa calls for dialogue to resolve dispute around electoral laws

Speaking in Kitale town, Wamalwa said during the 2007/2008 post-election violence, dialogue played a key role in uniting Kenyans, and called for its application now in the midst of a storm surrounding the contentious amendments to the elections law by the National Assembly last week. He pointed out that the chaos of 2007/2008 started as mass action, which upgraded to conflict that finally led to the post-election violence, that caused great loss of lives and property.

