CS Matiang'i: No exam malpractice was recorded in KCSE 2016

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2016 results have been released with Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i noting that no cheating took place. Releasing the results at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa County, the CS announced that there were no examination irregularities this year - a large shift from the KSCE 2015 results which had over 5000 documented cases of exam malpractice.

Chicago, IL

