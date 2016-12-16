Co-founder of small NGO in Rwanda: The aim was help people with...
It has been almost two years since Czech traveller Petr KoA nar settled in Rwanda after travelling previously in other countries in Africa. KoA nar originally hoped to volunteer for an aid organisation in the country, but finding none suitable, co-founded his own small NGO, called "Talking Through Art".
