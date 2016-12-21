Calf of rare giraffe species born in UK zoo

A British zoo was celebrating after the birth of a rare Rothschild's giraffe calf, whose number has dwindled to fewer than 1,600 in its native Kenya and Uganda. "First-time mum, Tula, delivered the most precious Christmas gift on Boxing Day," said Chester Zoo in a message posted on its Facebook page, along with a picture of the mother and her six-foot calf standing between her legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.