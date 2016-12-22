Alien Ships in Its Waters Leave Kenya...

Alien Ships in Its Waters Leave Kenya Angling for More Fish an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bloomberg

Kenya is constructing fishing ports in three towns off its coast to attract investment into the under-exploited industry and encourage the registration of locally flagged vessels. Of the 57 deep-sea fishing licenses issued in East Africa's biggest economy this year, only one went to a vessel flying the Kenyan flag, according to Kenya's assistant director of fisheries, Mwaka Said Barabara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC