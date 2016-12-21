Africa: Europe Will Not Impose Term L...

Africa: Europe Will Not Impose Term Limits On Us - Uganda

The Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has told a meeting of European, Caribbean and African Members of Parliament that no one will pass resolutions that impose presidential term limits on Uganda. He said Uganda's Constitution has mechanisms through which political power can change hands and that the Constitution was the ultimate will of the people of Uganda, which non- Ugandans should not undermine.

