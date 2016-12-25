16-year-old pivots from a Kenyan slum...

16-year-old pivots from a Kenyan slum to the ballet stage

In a country not usually associated with classical ballet, a 16-year-old dancer leaps onto the stage, his gravity-defying turns taking the audience's breath away. Joel Kioko is arguably Kenya's most promising young ballet dancer.

