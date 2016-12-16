16-year-old pivots from a Kenyan slum...

16-year-old pivots from a Kenyan slum to the ballet stage

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Albany Times Union

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, Kenyan ballet dancer Joel Kioko, 16, strikes a pose as a joke as he walks through the courtyard of a school where he was teaching young dancers, in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. In a country not usually associated with classical ballet, Kenya's most promising young ballet dancer Joel Kioko has come home for Christmas from his training in the United States, to dance a solo in The Nutcracker and teach holiday classes to aspiring dancers in Kibera, the Kenyan capital's largest slum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC