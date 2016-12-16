16-year-old pivots from a Kenyan slum to the ballet stage

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, Kenyan ballet dancer Joel Kioko, 16, strikes a pose as a joke as he walks through the courtyard of a school where he was teaching young dancers, in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. In a country not usually associated with classical ballet, Kenya's most promising young ballet dancer Joel Kioko has come home for Christmas from his training in the United States, to dance a solo in The Nutcracker and teach holiday classes to aspiring dancers in Kibera, the Kenyan capital's largest slum.

