REPORT: 1950s Soviet nuclear catastrophe was covered up for decades

A recently uncovered report by the Institute of Biophysics in Moscow revealed that Russia has covered up a disastrous nuclear weapons test, one that was reportedly four times worse than Chernobyl, that occurred in the 1950s. The covered-up report was found in the archive of the Institute of Radiation Medicine and Ecology in Semey, Kazakhstan.

