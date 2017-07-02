REPORT: 1950s Soviet nuclear catastrophe was covered up for decades
A recently uncovered report by the Institute of Biophysics in Moscow revealed that Russia has covered up a disastrous nuclear weapons test, one that was reportedly four times worse than Chernobyl, that occurred in the 1950s. The covered-up report was found in the archive of the Institute of Radiation Medicine and Ecology in Semey, Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC