Kazakhstan, Egypt look to tighten economic relations
Rogov statements came during his visit to the Egyptian pavilion at the Astana Expo 2017 which is currently taking place from June 10 to September 10. More than 100 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the international exhibition, which showcases the achievements of participant nations and facilitates dialogue and exchange. Egyptian-Kazakhstani relations have witnessed a major development since the visit of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to Astana in February 2016, Rogov added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC