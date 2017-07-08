Astana,Washington sign five-year plan for military cooperation
Another plan for military cooperation for 2018-2022, which defines the areas of cooperation for the forthcoming five-year period, was signed. In addition, meetings with representatives of the U.S. Department of Defense, the Bureau of the National Guard, the U.S. Army and the National Defense University of the United States were held in the course of the visit.
