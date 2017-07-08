Astana Expo 2017 - Showcasing Kazakhstan's Commitment And Ability To The World

From Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab ASTANA -- Kazakhstan promised to hold the best ever exposition after it won the bid to host the World Expo 2017 five years ago in France. The 170 member Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions voted in favour of Astana over the city of Liege, Belgium, the only other bidder for the expo in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.