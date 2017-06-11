14:27 Nazarbayev vows Kazakhstan to continue developing strategic partnership with US and EU

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said his country will continue developing strategic partnerships with the U.S. and its new administration during the meeting on Monday at Akorda with the ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Astana. Central Asia is on the new stage of its development and Astana will be further focused on equal partnership, joining efforts to increasing the role of the region in the international affairs, Nazarbayev said.

Read more at AkiPress.