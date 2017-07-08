12:56 Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on providing $100-mln technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the agreement on the allocation of $100 million of technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to the Eurasian Economic Union, Akorda said. The money is meant for implementation of the road map for Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEU, in particular, improvement of customs infrastructure, bringing sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary systems of Kyrgyzstan in line with the EAEU standards, Minister of of National Economy Timur Suleimanov.
