08:56 Donald Trump congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on holding EXPO 2017

U.S. president Donald Trump congratulated Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on successful EXPO 2017 hosted in Central Asian state for the first time, Akorda said. The president of the United States of America has noted that thanks to this global event, more than one million visitors from Kazakhstan and the entire world will be involved in the tremendous atmosphere of the technological innovations inspired by the human imagination and the partnership which has received reflection in more than 115 national pavilions.

