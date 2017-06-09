Zeman expects Vietnam to abolish visa...

Zeman expects Vietnam to abolish visas for Czech tourists soon

Hanoi/Almaty, June 8 - President Milos Zeman expects short-time visas for Czech tourists travelling to Vietnam to be abolished soon, he told Czech journalists in Hanoi today, referring to his talks with supreme Vietnamese representatives he had during his visit to Vietnam. Zeman left for Kazakhstan today where he will attend the opening of the Expo 2017 international exhibition and meet the Kazakh and Kyrgyz presidents.

Chicago, IL

