Zarif meets senior officials at SCO summit

Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Friday with a number of senior officials including his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. Zarif visited Astana on Thursday to attend the two-day SCO summit and the opening ceremony of Astana Expo 2017.

Chicago, IL

