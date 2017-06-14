Uzbekistan Starts Shopping For Kazakh Weaponry

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have steadily begun to build military ties, suggesting that Tashkent's thaw in relations with its Central Asian neighbors may even extend to such a sensitive area as military cooperation with its regional rival. A high-ranking delegation, led by Uzbekistan's Deputy Defense Minister Atabek Ibadullayev, visited Kazakhstan on June 15 to look at a number of weapons manufacturers in the northern city of Uralsk.

