UN Sec-Gen to visit Central Asian countries

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan June 8-13, the UN News Center said June 7. The UN secretary-general will be on a visit to Astana June 8-9, where he will meet with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and deliver a speech at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Then he will visit Kyrgyzstan's Osh to participate in the events dedicated to the tragic developments of June 2010.

