Two space station fliers wrapping up 196-day flight

Friday Jun 2 Read more: CBS News

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, carrying vehicle commander Oleg Novitskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, undocks from the International Space Station early Friday and heads for home to wrap up a 196-day mission. Leaving crewmate Peggy Whitson behind in orbit for an extended mission, a Russian cosmonaut and his French co-pilot undocked from the International Space Station early Friday, setting the stage for a fiery plunge to Earth and a landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan to close out a 196-day mission.

