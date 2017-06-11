Two space station fliers wrapping up 196-day flight

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, carrying vehicle commander Oleg Novitskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, undocks from the International Space Station early Friday and heads for home to wrap up a 196-day mission. Leaving crewmate Peggy Whitson behind in orbit for an extended mission, a Russian cosmonaut and his French co-pilot undocked from the International Space Station early Friday, setting the stage for a fiery plunge to Earth and a landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan to close out a 196-day mission.

