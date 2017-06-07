Spotlight: Xi's Kazakhstan visit to boost bilateral cooperation, chart course for SCO development

Chinese President Xi Jinping 's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan is highly anticipated to inject new momentum into the development of bilateral relations and to chart the future course for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization . Xi's four-day tour, starting on Wednesday, includes a state visit to the Central Asian country at the invitation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the attendance of the annual meeting of the SCO's supreme decision-making body, the Council of Heads of State, as well as the opening ceremony of the 2017 World Expo in Astana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.