Spotlight: Xi's Kazakhstan trip carries on "Silk Road Spirit," charts new chapter for cooperation

The just concluded trip of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan adds impetus to the building of the Belt and Road, cements the bond among countries for the community of shared future and opens up broad prospects for peace and prosperity in the region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday. Xi left Astana on the same day for home after a state visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization .

