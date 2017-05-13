Space Station Expedition 51 Crew Land...

Space Station Expedition 51 Crew Lands Safely in Kazakhstan

16 hrs ago Read more: Space Ref

Expedition 51 Flight Engineer and Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of ESA landed safely near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan June 2. The two crew members began their descent to Earth after bidding farewell to their colleagues on the International Space Station and undocking their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft from the Rassvet Module on the Russian segment of the complex.

Chicago, IL

