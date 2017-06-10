'Prisoner of Caucasus' staged in Kaza...

'Prisoner of Caucasus' staged in Kazakhstan

Premiere of the operetta 'Prisoner of the Caucasus' by Rauf Hajiyev, the prominent Azerbaijani composer, was held in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. The operetta, staged in various theaters of Russia starting from late 1960s, was demonstrated in Karaganda for the first time.

