PM Modi exhorts SCO to fight against terrorism

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to wage an untied fight against terrorism. Speaking at the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Modi on Friday termed terrorism as the main encroacher of the human rights and values.

