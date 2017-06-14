Modi to attend SCO meet, India will b...

Modi to attend SCO meet, India will become full member

June 07

New Delhi , June 07 : India is set to become a full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation during the two day summit to be held at Astana, Kazakhstan beginning from tomorrow. The summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also hold bilateral talks with Kazakhstan President, Nursultan Nazarbayev for boosting ties in the fields of trade and commerce, education, tourism and other sectors.

Chicago, IL

