MMK Trading House doubles sales of metal products in Kazakhstan
Since the start of this year, MMK Trading House LLC has sold more than 75,000 tonnes of rolled products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is more than twice above the result achieved for the same period in 2016, the company informed. MMK Trading House has been long and successfully operating in the market of Kazakhstan steadily increasing sales.
