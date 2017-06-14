Kazakhstan's Tokayev 2.0: Another Businessman Accused of Heading Criminal Gang

Officials with the security services and Interior Ministry in Kazakhstan this week detained a major industrialist that they say headed a criminal racketeering gang that terrorized business owners. KTK television station reported in a sensational bulletin on June 12 that Murathan Tokmadi, who runs a major glass-making factory called KazStroySteklo, had been under surveillance for several years before being detained.

