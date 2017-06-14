Kazakhstan's Tokayev 2.0: Another Bus...

Kazakhstan's Tokayev 2.0: Another Businessman Accused of Heading Criminal Gang

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: EurasiaNet

Officials with the security services and Interior Ministry in Kazakhstan this week detained a major industrialist that they say headed a criminal racketeering gang that terrorized business owners. KTK television station reported in a sensational bulletin on June 12 that Murathan Tokmadi, who runs a major glass-making factory called KazStroySteklo, had been under surveillance for several years before being detained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC