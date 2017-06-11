Kazakhstan: the crossroads of the new Silk Road

WHEN an authoritarian ruler builds a gigantic dark globe, he should not be surprised that people call it the "Death Star". But whereas the Death Star from "Star Wars" was a tool for wiping places off the map, the Kazakh pavilion at Expo 2017, which opened in June in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, is supposed to put the Central Asian country of 18m on the map, especially for investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.