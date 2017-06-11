Kazakhstan says keen to intensify co-...

Kazakhstan says keen to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan

Friday Jun 30

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Nursultan Nazarbayev have in a phone conversation mulled the prospects of bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message. Another message form Turkmenistan's government says that Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Ashgabat.

