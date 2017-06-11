Kazakhstan says keen to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Nursultan Nazarbayev have in a phone conversation mulled the prospects of bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message. Another message form Turkmenistan's government says that Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Ashgabat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.