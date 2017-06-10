Kazakhstan, Korea kindred spirits in ...

Kazakhstan, Korea kindred spirits in sustainable development'

According to Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, the fact that Korea has the largest pavilion at the Astana International Exposition site is no coincidence. "The sheer size of the Korean pavilion at 1,800 square meters demonstrates the close friendship and trust between our two countries," he told The Korea Herald in an exclusive interview at the venue on June 9. The expo, designed to spotlight Kazakhstan's vision and plans for future energy and sustainable development, began on June 10 and runs through Sept.

Chicago, IL

