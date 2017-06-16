Kazakhstan increased flour exports to...

Kazakhstan increased flour exports to China

According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in July-April of 2016/17 MY the shipments of Kazakh flour to China totaled 10.1 thsd tonnes, an increase of 145% compared with the same period last season, and up 12 times compared with July-April of 2014/15 MY. At the same time, such growth figures moved China to the 5th position in the rating of countries-importers of Kazakh flour during the first 10 months of the current season.

