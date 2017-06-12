Kazakhstan: in 2017, the general crops planted areas totaled almost 23 mln ha

In 2017, the general planted areas of agricultural crops in Kazakhstan totaled 22.5 mln ha, an increase of 650 thsd ha compared with 2016, declared the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Aituganov on June 13. Within frames of diversification of the planting campaign work, the areas under the requested crops increased by 1.348 mln ha, up 340 thsd ha compared with the planned public figures for development for the agro-industrial complex. Also, increasing of the planted areas under lentils will move Kazakhstan to the fifth position in the world by the areas, and the fourth position by exports.

