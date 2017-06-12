Kazakhstan Hopes to Ride High on Hemp...

Kazakhstan Hopes to Ride High on Hemp Exports

Kazakhstan has decided to profit from its natural cannabis riches and intends to start exporting hemp products to the Netherlands, Russia and China, TengriNews website has reported. TengriNews on June 15 cited the Agriculture Ministry as saying that around six square kilometers of industrial hemp were cultivated in the southern Almaty region this year for that purpose.

Chicago, IL

