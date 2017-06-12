Kazakhstan: Astana Airport Named Afte...

Kazakhstan: Astana Airport Named After Nazarbayev

In an inevitable development, the government of Kazakhstan has decided to name the airport in the capital city in honor of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. As soon as Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev signed a decree to that effect on June 20, the state machine kicked into high gear hailing the decision.

