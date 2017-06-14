Kazakh national carrier Air Astana to operate flights from Delhi

New Delhi , June 7 : Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana will start operating direct flights between Astana and Delhi thrice a week from July 2, to complement the already existing daily flights between Delhi and Almaty. A statement issued by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in New Delhi said, "Establishing these direct flights was carried out in accordance with the "Plan of the Nation - 100 Concrete Steps", to implement the "Five Institutional Reforms" proposed by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev."

