Kazakh national carrier Air Astana to operate flights from Delhi
New Delhi , June 7 : Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana will start operating direct flights between Astana and Delhi thrice a week from July 2, to complement the already existing daily flights between Delhi and Almaty. A statement issued by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in New Delhi said, "Establishing these direct flights was carried out in accordance with the "Plan of the Nation - 100 Concrete Steps", to implement the "Five Institutional Reforms" proposed by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC