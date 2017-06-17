Israel doing little to promote own bid for Security Council seat
Israel's long-shot bid to gain a coveted slot on the 15-state UN Security Council in 2019-2020 is getting longer still due to a failure by Jerusalem to launch any serious campaign, The Jerusalem Post has learned. In addition, the decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withhold $8 million of Israel's $11 million annual membership fee to the world body this year because of the anti-settlement UN Security council resolution in December, and the UNESCO vote in May denying Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, is not the type of action that enhances the chances to be elected to the UN's premier body.
