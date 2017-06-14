India, Pakistan to gain from 'Shanghai Spirit'

President Xi Jinping is welcomed by his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev when attending the opening ceremony of the Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua] After being observers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for 12 years, India and Pakistan were admitted as full members to the bloc at the SCO summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.