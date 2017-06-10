India hails Kazakhstan's role as 'number one' supplier of Uranium
Astana [Kazakhstan], June 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Thursday held discussions on a number of issues and reviewed the progress of the agreements signed between two nations including supply of Uranium to India. Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Harsh Kumar Jain said that during the meeting, Prime Minister Modi extended India's support to Kazakhstan's membership to United Nations Security Council and in return, expressed gratitude to support given to New Delhi's membership to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation .
