In June 2017, Kazakhstan exported more than 200 thsd tonnes of grains

In June 2017, Kazakhstan supplied 203.1 thsd tonnes of grains and 93.8 thsd tonnes of flour on foreign markets, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to the announcement, in the current year the exports totaled 3.532 mln tonnes of grains and flour in grain equivalent.

