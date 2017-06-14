Fugitive Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Sente...

Fugitive Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Sentenced To 20 Years In Absentia, Decries 'Farce'

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced fugitive tycoon and opposition figure Mukhtar Ablyazov to 20 years in prison, after an in-absentia trial Ablyazov called "a farce." The court in Almaty convicted Ablyazov on June 7 of organizing and leading a criminal group, abuse of office, embezzlement, and financial mismanagement.

