Egypt participates in Pharaonic Museum inauguration in Kazakhstan
The museum includes replicas of Pharaonic monuments gifted by the Ministry of Tourism. Demery's announcement came during a visit to the museum with Egyptian Ambassador to Astana Haitham Salah and director of Kazakhstan's National Museum, Abay Satubaldin, on the sidelines of the Astana Expo 2017.
