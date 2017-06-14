Egypt participates in Pharaonic Museu...

Egypt participates in Pharaonic Museum inauguration in Kazakhstan

The museum includes replicas of Pharaonic monuments gifted by the Ministry of Tourism. Demery's announcement came during a visit to the museum with Egyptian Ambassador to Astana Haitham Salah and director of Kazakhstan's National Museum, Abay Satubaldin, on the sidelines of the Astana Expo 2017.

